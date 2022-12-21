Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman was arrested at Miami International Airport after she was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines gate agent.

Camila McMillie, 25, was charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after the incident on Tuesday.

The Alabama woman was in Miami to catch a connecting flight to New York City and became agitated when her two children walked off to use the toilet, according to The Miami Herald.

“While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children,” police said.

The incident was captured by a fellow passenger and posted to the “onlyindade” Instagram account.

Police say that she pulled the boarding pass reader off the counter before taking a computer monitor and hurling it at the gate agent.

The American Airlines employee suffered bruising to her shoulder, according to authorities.

Custom and Border Protection officers detained Ms McMillie until Miami-Dade police officers arrived at the scene.

“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time,” the airline said in a statement.