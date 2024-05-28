The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly choked a 10-year-old boy who had gotten into a water gun fight with his son.

Police took Robert Sandy Marcu, 60, into custody after he was accused of grabbing the child by the neck and shaking him to the point that he impeded the boy’s breathing.

Authorities say that the child was known to the suspect and had been playing with his 8-year-old son at the time.

The incident occurred around 6pm on Monday at Gwen Margolis Park in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, about 20 miles north of Miami.

The 10-year-old boy’s father called police to report the incident after his son told him what had happened, according to WPLG, an ABC affiliate. Officers noted that the child had red marks and scratches on his neck. Officials then took Mr Marcu into custody.

Police told the outlet that the two boys had had ongoing childhood beef and had gotten into another argument on Monday before Mr Marcu intervened.

The father has been booked on felony charges of aggravated child abuse and battery by strangulation.

He remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. His bond has been set at $5,000.