Dad arrested after grabbing boy, 10, by the neck and allegedly choking him during water guns dispute

Authorities say that Robert Sandy Marcu, 60, knew the youngster who had an ongoing spat with his own son

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 28 May 2024 20:15
Robert Marcu, 60, has been arrested on felony charges of aggravated child abuse and battery by strangulation after he choked a 10-year-old boy who had been playing with his son
A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly choked a 10-year-old boy who had gotten into a water gun fight with his son.

Police took Robert Sandy Marcu, 60, into custody after he was accused of grabbing the child by the neck and shaking him to the point that he impeded the boy’s breathing.

Authorities say that the child was known to the suspect and had been playing with his 8-year-old son at the time.

The incident occurred around 6pm on Monday at Gwen Margolis Park in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, about 20 miles north of Miami.

The 10-year-old boy’s father called police to report the incident after his son told him what had happened, according to WPLG, an ABC affiliate. Officers noted that the child had red marks and scratches on his neck. Officials then took Mr Marcu into custody.

Police told the outlet that the two boys had had ongoing childhood beef and had gotten into another argument on Monday before Mr Marcu intervened.

The father has been booked on felony charges of aggravated child abuse and battery by strangulation.

He remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. His bond has been set at $5,000.

