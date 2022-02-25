One killed and six injured after Bentley driver makes parallel parking error in Miami

An elderly woman outside a Miami Beach restaurant reportedly lost control of her Bentley, putting her foot on the gas instead of the break – killing one diner and injuring six.

"The woman struck several tables resulting in seven patients being transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the patients transported has died at the hospital," said Miami Beach Police of the incident on Thursday evening.

"Preliminary information gathered indicates that an elderly woman was attempting to parallel park, but accelerated onto the outdoor cafe area of the restaurant."

The fatal accident took place around 6pm outside the Call Me Gabythe Italian restaurant, which has tables on the pavement, adjacent to the road.

Robert Deburro witnessed the event unfold and rushed to help the victims. “I heard the screeching, crashing, screaming,” he told WPLG Local 10 News. “There was a small boy and a few people trapped under the vehicle. We grabbed the vehicle, a bunch of people grabbed the vehicle, and counted ‘One, two three!’ And lifted the vehicle up. A waiter pulled the young boy out,” said Mr Deburro.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said it was a "devastating tragedy".

"Our entire city grieves for all the victims and their families," he wrote on Twitter.

“I am never eating outside of a restaurant on a busy street ever again,” said one social media user, who watched the car back into people.

Washington Avenue between South Pointe Drive and 1 Street was taped off by investigators gathering information. Police have not yet identified the driver or the victims.