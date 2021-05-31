Police release video of suspected Florida gunmen getting out of SUV with weapons

Police in Miami-Dade, Florida released footage of three men suspected of carrying out a mass shooting on Sunday that left two people dead and more than 20 wounded.

The video was shared by Parker Branson, a reporter from WPLG Local 10 News, after it was released by the police, who are appealing for anyone with information that can lead to their identification.

He wrote in a follow up tweet, Police say 2 are dead. 23 shot in all, ages ranging from 17 to 32. Reward for suspects is at $30,000 from @CrimeStopper305 and $100,000 from @marcuslemonis for arrest and conviction of suspects.”

In the 22-second clip, three men exit a white Nissan Pathfinder and run towards the El Mula Hotel in Hialeah. Approximately eight seconds later they get back into the vehicle. The trio of shooters are suspected of killing at least two people and injuring more than 20 at an album launch party at the venue. Earlier, police asserted that the shooting was not random, and they believed it was premeditated.

Mother and aunt of two of the injured, Angelica Green, whose son and nephew were injured in the shooting, recalled a harrowing phone call from her son during the incident and pointed to the senselessness of the crime.

“He’s not a statistic. He graduated from college last year. So he’s educated. He was going out with his educated cousin to just celebrate the weekend.”

Her son was shot once in the stomach and her nephew had four bullets go through him. Both were admitted to Jackson Memorial County hospital and are recovering after coming out of surgery.

Chief of Police in Miami-Dade County Alfredo Ramirez III expressed his sadness on Twitter at the news of the shooting.

“I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into the crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

This was the second shooting in Miami that weekend. The first shooting was in Wynwood district and caused the local chief of the police Art Acevado to call for national legislators to act on gun control.

It is believed by the New York Times that there have been over 232 mass shootings in the U.S in 2021, 600 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.