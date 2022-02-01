Michael Avenatti has rested his case without testifying in his own defence on charges of stealing a $300,000 book advance from former client Stormy Daniels.

Mr Avenatti announced in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that he was resting without calling a single witness as none were ready to take the stand.

He told Judge Jesse Furman he did not intend to testify himself because the prosecution had failed to prove its case against him.

Closing arguments will be on Wednesday.

Mr Avenatti, who is representing himself after firing his attorneys, is accused of cheating Ms Daniels out of payments for her 2018 autobiography Full Disclosure.