Man found guilty of shooting dead dog walker with AK-47 in ‘rage-motivated mission for respect’
A man has been found guilty of killing a dog walker and severely injuring her boyfriend over two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself outside the man’s apartment.
A Denver, Colorado jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thallas, 9News reported.
Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November. The 38-year-old pled not guilty by reason of insanity following the fatal 10 June 2020 incident.
The shooting took place in the Ballpark District in downtown Denver when an AK-47 was used to gun down Ms Thallas, who had just turned 21. The two dozen bullets coming from an apartment window were also aimed at her boyfriend Darian Simon, according to the local TV station.
Mr Simon was struck twice, according to The Denver Post. Close’s legal team argued that he was criminally insane at the time of the attack, but the jury found that Close, 38 was aware of his actions when he fired upon the couple as they reportedly urged their pet to defecate outside his apartment.
Ana Thallas, whose daughter was killed, told reporters that “we’ve been waiting two and a half years for this day and what happened in there just went by … almost as fast as my daughter was slaughtered”.
“Our lives were changed forever,” she said.
More follows...
