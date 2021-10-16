A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.

Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man had a weapon.

But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera that showed the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point blank range without warning.

In shocking footage that caused one of Prather’s family member to break down in tears in the courtroom, Hetle continued to fire as his victim attempted to escape and tumbled down the steps, then once more as he lay helpless on the ground.

He then attempted to stop Prather’s wife from dragging his body away, pointing his gun at her and shouting: “You want it too? You get the f*** out of here ... get out! Get away! Get away!”

Javon Prather was a member of the Maryland National Guard (NBC 4 Washington)

The court heard from Hetle’s son how Hetle, who is white, often referred to the mixed-race Prather with a racist slur. Prather’s wife said she believed Hetle was partly motivated by racial animus, which Hetle denied.

“He didn’t want Javon hurt. He didn’t want Javon to leave. He wanted Javon dead,” said Fairfax County prosecutor Lyle Burnham in his closing statement.

The jury took nearly eight hours to give its verdict, which was greeted by Prather’s family members with sighs of relief. Hetle will be sentenced in January, and could face life in prison.

Prather worked at a grocery store and had served as an infantryman for about four years in the Maryland National Guard.

Hetle had been a police officer for nine years on the US West Coast, where he killed two people while on duty and was disciplined for racial bias during a traffic stop. His former police department in Washington state said that it had found both killings to be justified.

Video from Hetle’s Ring doorbell shows Javon Prather waiting on his doorstep just before the shooting (Fox 4=5)

The two men’s feud began in 2017, when Hetle claims that he caught Prather using his hose to wash his car despite being told not to. Prather’s mother Shavon told NBC Washington that Hetle had repeatedly called the local homeowners’ association with complaints about his neighbour.

In court, Hetle alleged a string of sometimes lurid encounters with Prather and his wife, Janelle, such as an incident in December 2019 in which he said Prather approached him while he was walking his dogs, stared at him intently, nearly tripped over one of the dogs, dropped a knife and ran away.

He alleged that over many months, Prather had scaled his roof, trespassed in his yard, thrown eggs at his car, verbally abused him and threatened him with violence.

The video shows Hetle threatening Prather’s wife Janelle with his gun when she tries to retrieve his body (Fox 5)

At one point, Janelle Prather was charged with throwing objects at Hetle’s house and car, leading him to apply successfully for a restraining order. The homeowner’s association also sued her over the condition of her house.

Hetle told the court that Prather had banged violently on his door and that he had feared Prather would attempt a forced entry. He claimed he continued firing at Prather while he tumbled down the steps because he was not sure his bullets were “taking effect”.

Questioned about why he also threatened Janelle, he said he thought he had seen her hiding a knife and feared that they were “collaborat[ing] on an attack”.