An Arizona man is facing animal cruelty charges after police found he had shoved 183 animals into a freezer, including some that reportedly were still alive when they entered.

Michael Patrick Turland, 43, allegedly filled the cooler with dead dogs, rabbits, birds, lizards, turtles, mice and other animals, according to The Associated Press.

Mohave County deputies found the animals on 3 April during an animal welfare check. A woman called the sheriff's office and complained that she had lent Mr Turland her snakes so that he could breed them, and that he never gave them back. She told them the man then disappeared, and several months later that she received a call from the owner of the property where Mr Turland had been renting. The owner found the freezer full of animals and alerted the original snake owner.

The woman who owned the snake then called the deputies to make the animal welfare check.

The Sheriff's Office said the animals were kept in a "large-sized chest freezer" and noted that the positioning of the creatures suggested that some were likely alive when they entered the freezer.

Mr Turland was arrested on Wednesday after deputies returned to the property. The sheriff's office has not released a motive for the alleged crimes, but noted that its investigation is ongoing. Deputies are currently on the hunt for his wife, Brooklyn Beck, to question her further.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” the deputies said in a statement.

Ultimately, Mr Turland was charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty. He is currently being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.