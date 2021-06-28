TV presenter Michael Strahan’s wife arrested for allegedly harassing her ex-girlfriend

TV presenter Michael Strahan’s ex-wife was arrested for allegedly harassing her former girlfriend in New York.

Jean Strahan was taken into custody when she allegedly showed up at the Manhattan home of Marianne Ayer on Friday evening, breaking an order of protection that requires her to stay away, according to TMZ.com.

Ms Strahan, 56, was charged with criminal contempt for allegedly breaking the order of protection, says NYPD.

In court papers, Ms Ayer had reportedly accused Ms Strahan of grand larceny, disorderly conduct, harassment and forcible touching, reported the celebrity news outlet.

Ms Ayer also claimed that Ms Strahan threatened her with a plastic gun and kicked her German Shepherd dog.

Ms Strahan was the retired NFL star’s second wife and they divorced in 2006 after having twin 16-year-old daughters, Sophia and Isabella, together.

The couple got married in 1999 and she was awarded $15.3m and $18,000-a-month in child support when they divorced.

Mr Strahan is also a dad to older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

Mr Strahan is an NFL Hall of Famer, having played for the Giants between 1993 and 1997, having won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in his final season.

Since retiring from the New York Giants, Mr Strahan has gone on become a successful TV personality, and is now a host of Good Morning America.

Mr Strahan has not been on the show for the past few weeks as he takes a vacation.