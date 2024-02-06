The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michelle Troconis once said that murdered mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos was a “bitch” and that she “should be buried next to this dog”, according to dramatic testimony at her conspiracy to murder trial.

Pawel Gumienny, who was the project manager for Fotis Dulos’ company Fore Group, took the stand on Tuesday in Stamford, Connecticut, where Ms Troconis’ trial is in its fourth week.

Ms Troconis is on trial for her alleged role in helping her then-boyfriend Dulos conceal the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer, who has been missing since May 2019.

Jennifer’s body has never been found but a judge officially declared her dead in October 2023.

During Mr Gumienny’s highly-anticipated testimony, he recalled how he once heard Ms Troconis make a shocking statement about Jennifer when they learned the Dulos’ family dog was sick and needed to be put to sleep.

Dulos, who was in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle with Jennifer, made a comment in the presence of Mr Gumienny and Ms Troconis that she his estranged wife had refused to bring their children over to say goodbye to the dog.

Police believe Fotis Dulos was driving Pawel Gumienny’s red Toyota Tacoma on the day Jennifer went missing (Law&Crime)

“He (Dulos) said something like, ‘Can you believe that Jennifer won’t even let the kids come over and say goodbye to the dog before we put him to sleep?” Mr Gumienny said.

Mr Gumienny said Ms Troconis then responded with: “That b---- should be buried right next to this dog.”

When prosecutors asked Mr Gumienny about Ms Troconis’ demeanour when she said this, he responded: “I think she was trying to cheer Dulos up. He was heartbroken that his dog was about to be put down.”

Police believe Dulos borrowed Mr Gumienny’s red Toyota Tacoma on the day that he murdered Jennifer.

Michelle Troconis is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution (AP)

Dulos killed himself in 2020 after he was charged with murder, leaving Ms Troconis to take the fall on her own.

She is charged with conspiracy to murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Earlier in the trial, the prosecution showed jurors video of Dulos driving around Hartford with Ms Troconis, disposing of evidence in bags.

Ms Troconis has denied any involvement in Jennifer’s disappearance.