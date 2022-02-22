A five-year-old boy has been shot several times in the face in an execution-style slaying along with his mother and her boyfriend in Detroit.

Police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with the brutal killing of Caleb Harris, his mother Lashon Marshall, 32, and her partner Aaron Benson, 32.

“It’s like a monster would do this,” Caleb’s paternal grandmother Shalesa Floyd told Detroit news outlet Local 4.

Caleb Harris would have turned six on Sunday 27 February (Facebook)

“For you to shoot a five-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live,” Ms Floyd said.

The three bodies were discovered by family members in a house in Evergreen Road, West Detroit, on Sunday, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The relatives had gone to the house after not hearing from the victims for about a week, and found the back door had been kicked in.

They initially discovered Ms Marshall and Mr Benson’s bodies, and after continuing search the house found Caleb lifeless in his bedroom, Mr White said on Monday.

A cause of death for the two adults has not been released, nor have police said when they believe they were killed.

Mr White said police identified the two juvenile suspects after receiving tips from the public.

On Tuesday, officers executed search warrants at two addresses in the same neighbourhood and arrested the two teenage suspects without incident.

They are being held at a youth home.

“We have high confidence the individuals are responsible for this heinous act,” Mr White said, adding police were aware of a possible motive.

“This case, like so many others, has tugged at the heart and spirit of this department,” he told Fox 2 on Tuesday.

Detroit Police Chief James White speaking to reporters from the scene of a triple slaying (Click2Detroit)

Caleb Smith’s grandmother Shalesa Floyd, left, and relative, former Michigan state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (Fox 2)

Caleb would have turned six on Sunday (27 February), and should have been looking forward to his birthday party, his grandmother said.

“He could have grown up to be anything he wanted,” said Shalesa Floyd.

His family are calling for answers about how such a young, defenceless child could have been targeted.

No child deserves to be shot in the face and left for dead! We must address the root causes of this culture of violence! Real OGs & Gangsters know #ChildrenAreOffLimit #EndGunViolence#MentalHealthMatters #Justice4Caleb pic.twitter.com/Y9LyMNAJro — Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (@DetroitEducator) February 22, 2022

Former state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who is Caleb’s cousin, told Fox 2 the shooters had to be “heartless” to shoot a child.

“There is one thing to even a score or have issues with an adult but a child? A child is off limits.”