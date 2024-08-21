Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Michigan doctor has been arrested after police accused him of hiding cameras in his office to record nude images of women and children for at least six years.

Dr Oumair Aejaz, 40, has been charged with 10 counts, mostly felonies, including child sexually abusive activity; using a computer to create and or reproduce child sexually abusive material; recording children under the age of 18 while nude; recording women over the age of 18 while nude and using a computer to commit a crime. Aejaz is being held on a $2m bond.

“This is one of the most disturbing sexual predator cases I have seen in my very long career,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a news release.

“He violates literally anyone and everyone he can. From a two-year-old boy to grown women, no one is immune from his disgusting predatory behavior. Violating children in safe spaces as they change for a fun swim or sexually violating women who are still under sedation from a medical procedure shows his depravity has no limits.

“At the end of this case, it is my fervent hope he is held fully accountable behind bars.”

Dr Oumair Aejaz, 40, has been arrested for allegedly recording nude images of women and children for at least six years ( Oakland County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators found evidence of Aejaz, who specialized in internal medicine, of using the cameras to record children as young as two and women of varying ages in hospital rooms, changing areas, closets, bathrooms, bedrooms and an area swim club he had access to.

Additionally, detectives said Aejaz recorded sexual encounters he had with numerous female hospital patients who were asleep or unconscious.

The doctor had privileges as Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and Henry Ford Macomb in Clinton Township but was not on staff at either of the locations. The hospitals are about an hour outside of Detroit. The Independent emailed both the hospital systems for comment.

A spokesperson for Henry Ford Health said: “We are shocked by these allegations and take them very seriously. This individual has never been an employee of Henry Ford Health but had privileges at several area hospitals, including Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

“The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority and we have taken immediate action to prevent him from practicing at our health system.”

Detectives received a tip about Aejaz on 7 August and began building a case against the man. Authorities arrested him on 8 August while executing a search warrant.

Officials found six computers, four cell phones and 15 external storage devices from the man’s home. One device had over 13,000 videos police said the man recorded in the last six years. It’s thought that it will take officials six months to complete a forensic examination of all the confiscated materials.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D McDonald announced the charges at a news conference on Tuesday alongside Bouchard.

“These are children and moms at a swim school,” she said. “They’re there to teach their kids to swim. Because that brings their kids joy and because they want their kids to be safe around water.

“They were victimized by a person of trust in the community…It’s more than an invasion of privacy. It robs these moms and kids, and all of us, of a sense of safety we should have when we’re with our kids at a place like that.”

Aejaz, an Indian citizen, has been working in the US on a visa. He came to the country around 2011 and did his residency at Detroit Sinai Grace Hospital before moving to Dawson, Alabama. He returned to Oakland County to continue his practice in 2018.