A local Michigan official was busted for allegedly sexting a minor. He just got re-elected
Ken Fletcher can now decide whether or not he will assume the position
Ken Fletcher, a Michigan Democrat, was re-elected on Tuesday – months after police arrested him for allegedly sexting a minor.
The Delta Township supervisor is facing charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Officials arrested him in September and he resigned from his post.
Fletcher, 58, had allegedly begun messaging with a police officer posing as a 15-year-old on the dating app Grindr and was identified by the Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Officials claimed he planned to meet up with the officer, thinking they were a minor, but he said he was “just talking” with them. State law required Fletcher to stay on the ballot and he ran uncontested against write-in candidates.
Fletcher’s next court date is set for November 12. He can now decide whether to assume the position or decline to take the job.
Mary Clark, Delta Township’s clerk and acting supervisor, told TV station WILX on Wednesday: “He can vacate the office if he does not get sworn in by then, he could get sworn in and resign, or obviously he could get sworn in and stay.”
His attorney, Mike Nichols, told the outlet: “The biggest question I think for Ken Fletcher is, is this the right thing for not just me but for the community... Am I still the best person for the job?”