The tipster who helped police find the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in Michigan’s Oxford High School shooting, will qualify for a reward of at least $10,000.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested at a warehouse in Detroit late on Friday.

“My understanding, and I was talking to the sheriff and a couple of other people about that investigation, and it looks like that tip — that caller will be eligible for the reward,” Detroit Police Chief James White told the Detroit Free Press on Sunday. “So I’m pretty happy about that.”

The US Marshals issued wanted posters late on Friday, offering $10,000 for information “that would lead to the arrest of either Crumbley”.

Both parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Four students died in the shooting last Tuesday, and another six students and a teacher were wounded.

It remains unclear if the tipster is eligible for a reward of $10,000 or $20,0000 as the tip led to the arrest of both parents.

“I don’t have all the details. It truly is Oakland’s case. My understanding is it was one tip that opened the case up for us, that allowed us to make the apprehension,” Mr White told the Free Press.

The parents’ charges stem from alleged actions and inactions in connection to their 15-year-old son. He has been charged as an adult on 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police arrived at the warehouse in Detroit where the Crumbleys were hiding after their black Kia Seltos was spotted in the parking lot by a tipster who called the police.

Law enforcement surrounded the former auto plant building and arrested the parents.

Jennifer and James Crumbley pictured in their mugshots after their arrest in the early hours of yesterday (EPA)

“These charges are very, very serious. There’s no question about that,” District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said during the arraignment on Saturday. “The court does have some concern about the flight risk, along with the public safety, given the circumstances that occurred yesterday and the fact that the defendants did have to be apprehended in order to appear for purposes of arraignment.”

The parents’ bond was set at $500,000 and if they are convicted, they could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Andrzej Sikora, the artist and owner of the studio where the Crumbleys were hiding, has said through his lawyer that he didn’t know the parents were wanted by police because he doesn’t watch the news.

Attorney Clarence Dass also said his client was unaware that the couple had stayed at the art studio overnight on Friday. Mr Dass said the Crumbleys arrived at the art studio on Friday morning and had a “friendly relationship” with the 65-year-old Mr Sikora.

“There was a lot of confusion and the Crumbleys went to him for safety. He did not know about the charges,” Mr Dass said. “They were there in the daytime. He left in the early evening. He did not even know they were still there.”