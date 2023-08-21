Two hooded women wanted for kidnapping newborn twins from hospital
Two women are wanted on suspicion of kidnapping newborn twin brothers from a hospital in Michigan.
The Livonia Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Monday morning for the two missing children who were snatched from a hospital in Livonia.
The African-American twins – Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges – are just 14 days old and are believed to be dressed only in diapers.
Chilling surveillance footage captured the two kidnapping suspects – described as unidentified African-American females – with their faces hidden by hoods.
One woman was dressed in a grey hoody, dark pants and white or cream croc-style shoes.
The second woman was wearing a dark hoody, shorts and shoes.
Their identities are currently unknown.
The suspects are believed to be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.
They were last seen near the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road between Merriman and Middlebelt in Livonia, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Livonia Police Department at 7344662470 ext- 2 or dial 911