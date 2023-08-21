Two hooded women wanted for kidnapping newborn twins from hospital

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two women are wanted on suspicion of kidnapping newborn twin brothers from a hospital in Michigan.

The Livonia Police Department issued an Amber Alert on Monday morning for the two missing children who were snatched from a hospital in Livonia.

The African-American twins – Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges – are just 14 days old and are believed to be dressed only in diapers.

Chilling surveillance footage captured the two kidnapping suspects – described as unidentified African-American females – with their faces hidden by hoods.

One woman was dressed in a grey hoody, dark pants and white or cream croc-style shoes.

The second woman was wearing a dark hoody, shorts and shoes.

Their identities are currently unknown.

The suspects are believed to be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows.

Suspects wanted for kidnapping newborn twins (MSP)

The suspects’ vehicle (MSP)

Twin brothers were snatched from hospital (MSP)

They were last seen near the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road between Merriman and Middlebelt in Livonia, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Livonia Police Department at 7344662470 ext- 2 or dial 911