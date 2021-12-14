Schools have been closed in Oxford, Michigan, following a new security threat aimed at the community of staff and students, many of whom are still reeling from last month’s deadly shooting.

The local school district said that “an image from social media that included a specific threat directed at our middle school”, had been received.“We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating,” the school told parents.

As the Detroit Free Press reported on Tuesday, all related school activities were cancelled, and a security check was underway by local members of law enforcement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling school in all our buildings on Tuesday, December 14,” schools in Oxford said. “We plan to do a full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation.”

The school community “We apologise for this inconvenience and ask for your continued patience and understanding during this challenging time.”

“Please talk to your students and remind them that all threats at Oxford Community Schools will be taken seriously, investigated by law enforcement, and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

It comes as the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School student accused of shooting four classmates dead on 30 November, were due to appear in court.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, who have pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter, face a maximum prison sentence of 60 years each if convicted.

Reports suggest additional charges are possible during Tuesday’s hearing.

Their teenage son, and the suspect from last month’s attack on Oxford High School, has meanwhile been charged as an adult for murder, terrorism and other crimes.