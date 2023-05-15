Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Michigan teen’s quick thinking saved his little sister from a kidnapping attempt.

A kidnapping suspect reportedly targeted an eight-year-old while she was foraging mushrooms in the backyard of her rural home in Alpena Township. Michigan State Police said that the alleged attacker, a 17-year-old male, came out of the woods and ambushed the little girl, placing his hand on her mouth to muffle her screams for help.

The victim’s 13-year-old brother was inside the home as the attack unfolded but heard the commotion. While inside his room, the youngest teen used a slingshot to fire two shots at the attacker, aiming first at the head and then at the chest, local news station WGTU reported.

Taking advantage of the brief window of time after the suspect was struck, the girl was able to break free and run to safety. A family member then saw the alleged attacker had used a transited trail while fleeing the scene and phoned authorities.

The suspect was later seen at a Big Lots store in the area, according to CNN. Michigan State Troopers tracked an individual who matched the description and had wounds consistent with the ones the kidnapping suspect sustained when attacked with the slingshot.

“You wouldn’t think if you were playing in your own backyard or on your own property that you have to be concerned about something like this, but it just goes to show that there is evil out there,” Lieutenant John Grimshaw said during a press conference, per CBS.

“He really is the one that I believe saved his sister’s, either life or [from] something seriously bad happening to her. For a [13]-year-old to see that and pop into action that quickly is extraordinary, and he should be commended for it.”

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged as an adult, but his name has not been released to the public.

“What he did also helped us identify who the suspect was because obviously [the suspect] had injuries from being hit with the slingshot and those were things that helped us evidentiary-wise identify who it was,” Mr Grimshaw added.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery. The teen, who has reportedly admitted to intending to “severely beat” the victim, remains at Alpena County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

According to investigators, the suspect “was looking for someone to physically assault.”