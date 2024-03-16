Philadelphia suburb ordered to shelter-in-place after multiple shootings

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in a Pennsylvania township have ordered some residents to shelter-in-place following several shootings that took place on Saturday morning.

According to information from the Middletown Township Police Department, several gunshot victims were located in Falls Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia. It’s not clear if the victims were targeted or shot at random.

Officials say they’re looking for the suspect, 26-year-old Andre Gordon, who is believed to be homeless but primarily stays in Trenton township.

The agency said it is also monitoring its traffic and borders. “It does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits,” a news release stated. “This is a fluid situation and we are asking the community to take some precautions.”

Residents of Middletown are being urged not to travel to Falls Township until further notice. Anyone that lives in the area bordering Falls Township should shelter-in-place, authorities said.

The local mall and children’s theme park are also closed. Several retailers have chosen to close their stores until more information is known about the incidents.

“We will continue to post updates as we have them,” the statement concluded.

This is a developing story...