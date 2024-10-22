The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Jeffries, the longtime former CEO of fashion retailer Abercrombie and Fitch, was arrested on Tuesday along with two other men, after being accused of presiding over an international sex trafficking ring, according to a federal indictment made public on Tuesday.

Jeffries, his life partner Matthew Smith, and a Wisconsin man named James Jacobson, allegedly used the executive’s “vast financial resources” and a “combination of force, fraud and coercion” to traffick young men around the world, according to federal officials with the FBI and US Attorney’s Office.

“As alleged in the indictment, former CEO of Abercrombie Michael Jeffries, his partner Matthew Smith and their recruiter James Jacobson used their money and influence to prey on vulnerable men for their own sexual gratification,” Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know about the indictment, which was originally filed on October 17:

Who is Mike Jeffries?

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries allegedly oversaw international sex trafficking ring, according to federal prosecutors ( AP )

Jeffries, 80, was CEO of the retailer between 1992 and 2014.

He helped transform the heritage American outdoor brand into a mall powerhouse, marketing its fashions to teens and young men and women with eye-catching tactics like scantily clad models posing outside of stores.

He’s accused in the indictment alongside Smith, 61, and Jacobson, 71, who allegedly served the men as a recruiter.

What are they accused of?

Between 2008 and 2015, the trio allegedly ran a vast trafficking enterprise to locate, recruit, and coerce young men into engaging in sex acts at parties. These “sex events” took place across the world in locations like the Hamptons on Long Island, New York City and hotels in England, France, Italy, Morocco and Saint Barthélémy, according to the indictment.

Jacobson allegedly “traveled throughout the United States and internationally to recruit and interview men for the Sex Events,” according to the indictment. He also allegedly put potential recruits through “tryouts,” where they performed sexual acts on him.

The indictment claims Smith directed Jacobson to pay fees to individuals who referred men that were later chosen for the sex events.

In addition to Jacobson, an “exclusive set of household staff” also facilitated the alleged trafficking, and have been accused of securing physical spaces for sex events and transporting men to and from the gatherings.

Jeffries, his life partner Matthew Smith, and a Wisconsin man named James Jacobson, allegedly used the executive’s “vast financial resources” to facillitate international trafficking, according to prosecutors

The indictment cites 15 unnamed John Does who accused the trio of offences, one as young as 19. The men allegedly thought taking part would lead to modeling opportunities with Abercrombie.

Once part of the trio’s “business,” the men were awere “physically groomed,” temporarily reliquished personal items like wallets and cell phones, and signed non-disclosure agreements, according to prosecutors.

At the “sex events,” the men, directed to wear costumers or prepare for certain sexual acts, were pressured to consume alcohol, Viagra and muscle relaxants known as “poppers.” Staff members made sure they could not leave until Jeffries and Smith decided the parties were over, according to the indictments.

Some participants were pressured to engage in sex acts to which they did not consent, and others were injected in the penis with “a prescription-grade erection-inducing substance for the purpose of causing the men to engage in sex acts in which they were otherwise physically incapable or unwilling.” The medication left some of the men to “suffer painful physical reactions that lasted for several hours,” per the indictment.

What have the accused said about the alleged crimes?

Those named in the indictment have either denied wrongdoing or declined to comment.

"We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media," attorneys for Jeffries and Smith told ABC News.

Jacobson, in the face of similar allegations last year, told the BBC through a lawyer he took offense at "any coercive, deceptive or forceful behaviour on my part" and had "no knowledge of any such conduct by others.”

Jeffries helped revive the Abercrombie brand, turning it into a mall powerhouse with flashy tactics like shirtless models outside stores. ( Getty Images )

"Any encounter I had was fully consensual, not coercive," he said at the time. "Everyone I came into contact with who attended these events went in with their eyes wide open."

What is the punishment for the charges in the indictment?

The men named in the indictment face sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges.

The sex trafficking charge could result in a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison. The prostitution charges carries a max sentence of 20 years.

Have Mike Jeffries and Abercrombie been accused of misconduct before?

The indictment matches allegations of sexual misconduct against Jeffries and associates from a 2023 BBC investigation and class-action lawsuit against Jeffries and Abercrombie.

In the face of the 2023 allegations, the company said it was “appalled and disgusted,” and hired an outside law firm to investigate.

Bruce Weber, a fashion photographer who frequently worked for the brand, was once accused by six models of sexual misconduct, though the suits have since been settled.

The 2022 documentaryWhite Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch details alleged racial and sexual harassment associated with the retailer.

What comes next in the case against Mike Jeffries?

Jeffries and Smith are set to make initial appearances in Florida federal court today, while Jacobson is set to appear today in court in Minnesota. The men will be arraigned in New York federal court at a later date, according to the Justice Department.