Three people shot dead doing controversial ‘milk crate challenge’

At least three people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Louisiana where a group of men were shooting a popular new TikTok challenge video, according to a local report.

The gunfire happened outside Linwood Public Charter School in Shreveport on Sunday afternoon where the men were filming “The Crate Challenge,” a viral TikTok trend where people attempt to walk over a tall pyramid-like structure made of plastic crates without dismantling it.

In a video shared by a Twitter user that also captured the shooting, a man is seen walking on the plastic crate-pyramid carefully as at least three people are standing and watching him attempt the challenge, seconds before gunshots are heard. The person shooting the video flees the spot and hides behind a car parked nearby.

The man is also heard saying: “Get me my gun, get me my gun!”

It has been suspected that the shooting was aimed at two cars parked nearby. A local new report confirmed that two people were killed in the shooting, of which one woman was found dead in the backseat of a car. She has been identified as 19-year-old Paris King, another news report confirmed.

Police have said that one person tried to drive away from the spot but stopped after realising that the woman in the car had stopped breathing.

In a separate incident, police found a woman dead in the backseat of a car around 6.11pm on East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive, taking the death toll in the region to three. Police have said the two crime scenes are related, NewsWeek reported.

The scene of crimes — Linwood Avenue and St Vincent Avenue and East 70th at Gilbert — have now been closed for investigation.

Gun violence and homicides have spiked in Shreveport as at least 45 incidents reported this year, marking a 96 per cent rise from 2020, according to official data.