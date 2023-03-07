Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a Georgia man who disappeared on a business trip to Louisiana was found wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet.

Nathan Millard, 42, went missing last month after going to a basketball game in Baton Rouge before visiting the city’s Happy Irish Pub.

His body was found in the early hours of Monday morning in a vacant lot in the city around three miles from where he was last seen, say authorities.

A passerby noticed a “foul odour” coming from the lot and called 911, according to Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit search-and-recovery organisation.

“It’s a nightmare that I wanna wake up from,” his wife Amber Millard told Channel 2 Action News.

Millard had travelled to Louisiana to look at a prospective site for the construction company he worked for, and went to the pub with a client at around 9.30pm on 23 February, reported WMAZ.

“We followed a lot of leads. And, you know, thankfully, he was basically, accidentally found by somebody who was just down in that area,” Mr Miller said. “Going into it, it did not look like it was going to have a happy ending, but we’ve had miracles before.”

He was last seen leaving the pub in downtown Baton Rouge at around 11.30pm but never made it back to his hotel.

Surveillance video later showed a stranger using his bank card.

“The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results. This is an ongoing investigation,” Baton Rouge police said in a statement.

Millard is survived by his wife, two teenage boys from a previous marriage, two teen stepsons and a 7-year-old daughter.