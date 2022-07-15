1 million fentanyl pills seized in record drug bust in California

Around 1 million pills containing fentanyl have been seized by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The pills are reportedly connected to the Mexican Sinaloa cartel.

Authorities say it’s the largest seizure in California history. The bust took place earlier in July in Inglewood, in southwestern Los Angeles.

The DEA Los Angeles Field Division High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Group 48 had been investigating a drug trafficking group in LA since May that they thought was connected to the cartel. The law enforcement group worked alongside the DEA New York Division Tactical Diversion Squad as well as the Hawthorne Police Department, ABC News reported.

“DEA agents identified Southern California narcotic couriers and stash house managers who were responsible for distributing narcotics to other drug distributors in the area,” the agency said in a statement.

The operation took place on 5 July after law enforcement obtained a federal search warrant. The bust occurred at an Inglewood home where around 1 million fake pills with fentanyl were found. They were intended for retail distribution with a value estimated to be between $15m and $20m.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said that “this massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives”.

“The deceptive marketing coupled with the ease of accessibility makes these small and seemingly innocuous pills a significant threat to the health and safety of all our communities,” he added. “A staggering number of teens and young adults are unaware that they are ingesting fentanyl in these fake pills and are being poisoned.”

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field Division, shows some of the seized approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl that were seized when agents served a search warrant, July 5, 2022, at a home in Inglewood (AP)

Fentanyl is between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s a synthetic opioid that’s been approved for treating pain but many become addicted.

“Most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the US are linked to illegally made fentanyl,” the CDC says on their site. “It is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product – with or without the user’s knowledge – to increase its euphoric effects.”

According to the agency, more than 107,000 Americans have died because of a fentanyl overdose or poisoning.

“Criminal drug networks in Mexico are mass-producing illicit fentanyl and fake pills pressed with fentanyl in filthy, clandestine, unregulated labs,” the DEA said. “These fake pills are designed to look like real prescription pills right down to the size, shape, color and stamping. These fake pills typically replicate real prescription opioid medications such as oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin), and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall).”

LA is a major area for the transport of illegal drugs coming from the border between the US and Mexico. It’s often stored in warehouses, storage units, or residences in the area, according to the DEA.

“The bulk shipments of drugs are usually broken down into smaller quantities and transported to other states or distributed to local dealers,” the DEA said. “The greater Los Angeles area has many international airports, freeways, and bus and train lines that make it easy for shipments to be smuggled to other destinations.

The DEA in LA seized around three million fentanyl pills last year – almost three times more than was seized in 2020.

In the first four months of 2022, the DEA in LA seized around 1.5 million pills, which is an increase of 64 per cent compared to the same period last year.