Friendsgiving turns deadly when dispute over money ends in fatal shooting

A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges after he allegedly shot two people, one fatally, during a dispute over money he believed was stolen at a “Friendsgiving” gathering.

Kwon Burdine, 31, is accused of killing 25-year-old Nasif Bowie and injuring another man on November 21, according to the criminal complaint obtained by FOX6 News.

When Milwaukee police officers responded to a home for a report of a shooting, they found two men lying on the living room floor. Both had been shot.

An investigation revealed that Burdine’s driver’s license had been found in the bathroom and there was a tequila bottle that had his fingerprints on it. Detectives also found nine brass 9mm fired cartridge casings during a search of the house.

On November 26, Burdine was arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit. A Glock 9x19 9mm handgun was found at the Green Bay home where he was apprehended.

It’s believed that Burdine shot Bowie at the event because he thought he had stolen his money, according to statements he made and detailed in the criminal complaint.

open image in gallery Milwaukee police officers responded to a home for a report of a shooting and found two men lying on the living room floor. Both had been shot ( FOX6 News )

Burdine confirmed that the 9mm handgun recovered in Green Bay was the firearm he had brought to the party and used in the fatal shooting. He told police that he had the firearm because he had just won $10,000 and that “this was Milwaukee.”

The suspect explained to police that while he was drinking at the party, he realized that his money was missing. He believed that he either lost the money or that it had been stolen.

He then closed the door and told the partygoers that no one was leaving until he got his money back, according to the complaint. The situation at the party then escalated and turned physical, Burdine claimed, and his firearm fell out of his pocket.

Burdine and the victim struggled over the gun, which discharged six times, striking two people, according to the complaint.

Burdine now faces charges of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

He appeared in Milwaukee County Court on Friday and his bond was set at $200,000.

Last week, the victim’s loved ones returned to the area where he was killed and released balloons for Bowie, who was remembered as someone with a bright future.

“I never imagined nothing like this would happen to him, ever,” his sister Rickell Lovley said. “He didn’t deserve this. He had so many people who cared about him.”

Bowie’s friend Zarieanna McCoy told FOX6: “He had such a bright future. He really was on his business. He went to school, got his degree, he wanted to go into real estate, he was doing a notary business.”