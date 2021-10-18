Milwaukee police are desperately searching for a three-year-old boy who is still missing days after his mother was found dead in the back garden of a home in the city.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for Major Harris after his mother’s suspected killer died from suicide as police moved in to arrest him.

Officials say that a stranger found Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, dead in the garden in the early hours of Thursday morning with “obvious signs of trauma” and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then began the search for Major, who was believed to be with 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, the main suspect in Ms Muenzenberger’s death.

Police located Mr Clark on Sunday but when officers went to arrest him they heard gunshots and he was found dead from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound”.

“No law enforcement officer discharged a firearm at any time during the incident,” Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement.

Major is described as a 3ft tall, light complexion Black child with delayed speech, who weighs 40lbs, with braided hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue basketball shorts and no shoes or socks.

The car that Mr Clark was driving, a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin licence plates, has not yet been found.

Police have not said if there was a relationship between Ms Muenzenberger and Mr Clark.

Major’s father, Carlton Harris Jr, has begged anyone with information on his son to come forward.

“Just contact somebody man. Just bring him home safe, that’s all I’m asking,” he told TMJ4.