A Minneapolis police officer has been shot dead during an ambush as he was trying to provide aid to a man who appeared to be a victim but instead shot the officer.

Jamal Mitchell, 28, was killed amid a shooting that left three people dead and four people injured, with police still unclear what caused the chaotic situation.

Mitchell had only been with the Minneapolis Police Department for over a year when he was killed. On his third day on the job, he and another officer, Zachery Randall, had saved the lives of an elderly couple by running into a house engulfed in flames and rescuing both of them, receiving recognition for his courageous act.

However, as Mitchell, a father who was engaged to be married, was displaying another instance of courage at the scene on Thursday, he was “ambushed” during a “very close encounter” by a person he was trying to help.

Officers responded to a call of a double shooting at an apartment complex in the city’s Whittier neighbourhood on Thursday at around 5.30pm. Upon arrival, officers were immediately met with gunfire and fired back, Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell said at a press conference.

Officer Jamal Mitchell, right, with Officer Zachery Randall after helping an elderly couple from a burning house in February 2023 ( Minnesota Police Department )

When Mitchell was about two blocks away from the complex, he noticed some people who were injured, so he stopped his car to get out and help.

However, one man who he tried to assist shot him. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center, while fellow officers stood outside in a line.

“Mitchell was attempting to assist the individual who shot him,” Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans explained. “And with that, it happened very fast and that he ambushed him.”

Law enforcement officers salute the flag-draped remains of Jamal Mitchell as he is escorted to a waiting medical examiner's vehicle outside Hennepin County Medical Center ( AP )

A second officer arrived shortly after Officer Mitchell was injured and shot and exchanged gunfire with the killer. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene despite officers trying to render first aid, he said.

Superintendent Evans says officials know who the killer is, but have yet to release his name.

Another officer and a firefighter were also injured, receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators examine the scene of the shooting ( Star Tribune 2024 )

Superintendent Evans added that another person, who appeared to be an innocent bystander, was shot and taken to hospital in critical condition.

When other law enforcement went inside the apartment complex, they also found one person dead, and another in “grave condition,” authorities said, adding that these two people had some form of acquaintance with each other.

Due to the investigation still being in its very early stages, authorities did not detail what caused the original shooting they were called out for, nor the motive behind the suspect shooting Mitchell.

“The city of Minneapolis lost a hero in police officer Jamal Mitchell,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. “This officer gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save the lives of others. His life, his service and his name will forever be remembered in the city of Minneapolis.”

Members of law enforcement gather outside Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis ( AP )

“We will honor his sacrifice. We will remember his name. We will never forget what he did for the people of our city,” Mayor Frey added.

Chief Blackwell also described her fellow officer as “courageous” and a “hero,” saying that she never met another officer who received an award on the third day of his job.

Law enforcement on Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis ( AP )

“He was a wonderful human being,” Chief Blackwell added. “He was exceptional in every way.”

She also sent her condolences to his family, who she said were “hurting tremendously just like our officers right now.”