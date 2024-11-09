The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Minnesota man shot and killed his wife and son, and his ex-partner and their son, before killing himself, authorities said Friday.

Duluth police have not determined a motive, but Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said at a news conference that the shooter, 46-year-old Anthony Nephew, had a “pattern of mental health issues.”

Officers were first called to a home just after 2pm on Thursday, police said.

There, they found Erin Abramson, 47, and Jacob Nephew, 15, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Abramson and Anthony Nephew were previously involved in a relationship, Ceynowa said.

Later on Thursday, police identified Anthony Nephew as the suspect and surrounded his home.

When they entered, officers found the bodies of him, his 45-year-old wife Kathryn Nephew, and their 7-year-old son, Oliver Nephew.

Police said Anthony Nephew had killed the four victims before killing himself.

Duluth, a city of nearly 90,000 residents, is roughly 135 miles (217 kilometers) north of Minneapolis.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.