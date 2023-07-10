Man found dead in basement freezer after trying to hide from police

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 34-year-old Minnesota man, who was last seen fleeing from police, was found dead in a freezer in his basement.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Brandon Lee Buschman, according to a police press release. The office also determined that there was no evidence of trauma or injury found during the autopsy.

Not only was the freezer unopenable from the inside when closed — it can only be opened from a latching mechanism on the outside of the freezer — but it was also not active when Buschman was found.

According to the release, the house hasn’t been occupied since February 2023, and no utilities have been connected since April 2022.

After conducting interviews with those who know Buschman, police said that he was last seen by people in his house as he was fleeing from the upstairs of his home after hearing that police were near by. Buschman had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest, the release said.

Evidence, the release states, “indicates that Buschman entered the freezer on his own accord.”

The final autopsy reports will be released in several weeks, police said.