Man arrested for killing his wife in hit-and-run

The husband of a woman who was found dead following a hit and run collision has been arrested and charged with her murder, police said.

Angela Marie McClelland, 49, was found dead near an intersection in Fort Ripley, Minnesota, in the early hours of 25 June, according to ABC News.

Police determined she "died as a result of being struck by a vehicle" according to the Crow Wind County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement officials — including investigators from the sheriff's office and the State Patrol — worked Ms McClelland's death for two weeks before making a move on a suspect.

When they did, they arrested her husband, Tony James McClelland, 47.

“On 10 July, 2023, at 8:30pm Crow Wing County Deputies arrested the husband 47 year old Tony James McClelland of Fort Ripley for the woman found deceased along the roadway in Fort Ripley Township near the intersection of Legend Rd and Killian Rd,” the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “The death occurred about two weeks ago and investigators have been working on the case putting the pieces together to the fatal events leading up to the death of the victim, 49 year old Angela Marie McClelland of Fort Ripley.”

Police have not revealed a potential motive in the killing, though they did note that the suspect and the victim were living together up until the alleged murder.

“Investigators from Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, BCA and the State Patrol began developing leads and worked throughout the last two weeks following up on interviews and gathering pieces of evidence to bring this arrest today,” police said.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang said investigators would continue to work the case, and called for the public’s help filling in the gaps.

“We’re still following up on all sorts of different leads,” Mr Klang told the Brainer Dispatch. “So if we can find anything, anybody who might have seen anything, that would be great.”

Mr McLelland was taken to the Crow Wing County Jail and has been booked on second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide charges.