Shooting near Minnesota Mayo Clinic campus puts hospital on lockdown

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Mayo Clinic campus in Mankato, Minnesota has been put on lockdown after a shooting occurred at a nearby apartment complex.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety has issued a shelter in place alert for the area near the campus.

ABC 5 News reports that any patients with appointments scheduled for today will still be granted access to the building, but will have to undergo screening prior to entry.

“The Mankato hospital is currently on lockdown due to an isolated shooting at an apartment facility nearby. We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety,” the hospital tweeted. “Patients with medical needs — including scheduled appointments — are still able to access the facility via screening.”

The Mankato Free Press reports that an emergency alert was issued by police this morning around 9:20am CST. A woman had called 911 to report that someone broke into her friend’s apartment and shot him at around 8:40am.

Around 10am, the city dispatched a bus to evacuate the residents of Mankato Tower Apartments, where the shooting occurred. The tower is located just northwest of the Mayo Clinic campus in the city.

Police blocked off the area near the towers and patrolled during the investigation. At least two police in tactical gear were seen entering the apartment.

The Mankato clinic is approximately 80 minutes from the Mayo Clinic’s main campus in Rochester, Minnesota.