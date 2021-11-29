A five-year-old boy in Minnesota was killed on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting by a teenager who was handling a loaded gun to make a social media video, according to police.

Brooklyn Park Police responded to an emergency call on Thursday night where they attempted to render first aid to the boy but the child died at the scene, the police department said in a statement.

According to the initial investigation by Brooklyn police, a 13-year-old, along with several other juveniles, "were attempting to make a social media video” with a loaded gun.

“At some point the 13-year-old male shot the gun striking the 5-year-old male victim,” the police said.

It was also determined in the preliminary investigation that the weapon got fired accidentally and killed the 5-year-old boy.

The 13-year-old male teenager was arrested and is currently at Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center as the investigation into the case continued.

Brooklyn Park Police deputy chief Mark Bruley told CBS Minnesota that the incident took place inside the garage of a home while the adults were present at home.

“This is a very unfortunate accident that requires a very detailed investigation, which is ongoing right now,” Mr Bruley said. “We as adults, it’s our obligation to make sure (kids) don’t have access to them.”

The relationship between the boy and teenager is not known.

Mr Bruley said that the teenager can be charged with numerous counts of manslaughter while the gun owner, who is yet to be confirmed, may also face charges.