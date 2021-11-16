An amber alert has been issued in Rochester, New York, for a missing 14-year-old boy who authorities believe was abducted by masked men in an SUV.

James S Fernandez Reyes, according to the alert issued by Rochester Police Department (RPD), was allegedly forced into the SUV by four to five masked men on Monday afternoon.

He was taken by the men on Myrtle Street at about 4.30 pm, in an area northwest of downtown Rochester, and the amber alert was issued just after 10pm.

The vehicle, which had numberplate regiserted in New York State, was apparently headed northbound after the alleged abduction.

The SUV itself was meanwhile described as being gold in colour.

James was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants, white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

He is 5 ft 3 inches tall with brown hair, and weighs about 120 lbs. The RPD said he is Hispanic.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the RPD said in a press release.

The RPD identified a main suspect who was described as “unknown” and a Black male, and the RPD are asking for anybody with information to come forward at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.