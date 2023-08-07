Husband of missing Georgia mother-of-four arrested after her body is found

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Family and friends were gathering on Monday evening for a candle lighting ceremony to honour a slain Georgia mother-of-four after her body was found near her charred car last week.

Imani Roberson, 29, who was last seen on 16 July in Conyers, had been missing for two weeks before her remains were found on Friday.

Roberson’s husband, Donell Anderson, 22, was arrested and charged with her murder, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett announced on Saturday. He said during a news conference that more arrests were coming in the case.

Police said Roberson disappeared after she visited her mother’s house for a family dinner along with her four children. She left two of the children with her mother and returned home with her three-year-old and one-month-old.

The next day Roberson’s mother called her repeatedly, but she did not answer. When she travelled to her daughter’s house to find her, she found it empty. She filed a missing person’s report on 17 July. All four children are safe, authorities added.

Imani Roberson was last seen alive in July (Roberson Family provided photo)

“When I couldn’t reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong,” her mother, Clarine Andujar-White, said during the press conference on Saturday.

“Late last night my worst fears were confirmed and our family is devastated.”

Investigators were immediately suspicious after finding blood in Roberson’s home and other places, CNN reported.

“It was clear that foul play was evident in the disappearance of Imani,” the sheriff’s office said.

A week later, Roberson’s white Mazda SUV was found charred after it had been set on fire in the Atlanta area, about 24 miles away.

Her body was found by cadaver dogs on Friday and her husband Donell Anderson was arrested at an apartment a short time later.

Mr Anderson was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission to attempt a felony.

Donell Anderson was arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance and death of his wife (Rockdale County Sheriff)

​“​When that body was found, it was our mission, especially mine, to make sure that we could convince our judges and/or DA’s office that we have enough evidence to secure a warrant and to get him off the street,” Sheriff Levett said.

"This investigation is still ongoing and I can assure you that another arrest will be made," the sheriff added.

Mr Anderson appeared in court on Sunday morning. He was represented by a public defender but he will eventually retain his own lawyer, officials said.

Sheriff Levett said the medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of Roberson’s death. Her children will now be in the care of their grandparents.

Roberson’s father, Ronald Acklin, became emotional during Saturday’s news conference and said that it was "not the news" the family was hoping for.

He also said this was not the first time he had lost a child and he was prepared for the news of her death.

“I’ve made my peace with it,” he said.

The ceremony for Roberson was being held in front of Roberson’s home in Conyers.

The family asked people to bring candles and balloons in Roberson’s favourite colours, purple and white.