A now 6-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped two years ago has been reunited with her father in Atlanta after police found her living with her mother in Mexico.

Majesty Williams was 4-years-old when she was allegedly abducted on 1 April, 2021. The girl's mother, Andrea McCord, now 34, allegedly kidnapped the girl from her father's home in Smyrna, Georgia.

Investigators searched for the girl for more than two years, with a break in the case only recently leading them to the location of Ms McCord and her boyfriend, Custodio Guerra. Police not only found they couple, but they also located Majesty.

“I am incredibly grateful and overjoyed to be reunited with my daughter,” Mr Williams said after he was reunited with his daughter. “Words cannot express how happy I am to have my daughter back home. Majesty is doing well, and I kindly ask the media for privacy at this time.”