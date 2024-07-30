Support truly

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Houston is asking for help as they believe the child may have been lured to a hotel by a man before being abducted.

Chloie Brewer is thought to have gone missing early Monday, leaving her Houston home in her mother’s SUV and driving to a Crystal Inn and Suites on Little York in north Harris County, Texas, her family told Click2Houston.

“So around 4 o’clock this morning, we realized she was gone,” Brewer’s aunt, Dawnyale LittleJohn, said. “So we started pinging her phone. We pinged the phone to this location,” she said, referring to the hotel.

LittleJohn explained to the outlet that staff and investigators told them Chloie met up with a man at the hotel before later leaving in his black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

“He pulled in next to her then he rented room 110, they went into the room together and then they left,” LittleJohn said.

A missing person’s poster for Brewer describes her as 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The missing poster and LittleJohn said her niece’s phone was left in her mother’s car, which is unusual because “12-year-olds don’t normally leave their phone.”

Brewer was last thought to be seen leaving with an older man from Crystal Inn and Suites on Little York in north Harris County, Texas, on Monday ( MPIA )

The family described Brewer as wearing a chain, a real Rolex and a “Spongebob outfit,” consisting of a crop top and spandex bottoms.

The young girl’s family says they are extremely worried about her, as this is not something she would do.

“This is out of her character for any of this to be going on, so I feel like she was lured into the situation,” her great-grandmother, Wanda Short, said.

“We’re just scared to death; we’re just trying to hope and pray for the best,” Brewer’s aunt, Shirley Jeffery, said.

Local outlets say Houston police are working on the case and have yet to identify the man Brewer potentially left with.

However, her family claims that a private investigator confirmed the man is from Louisiana and Brewer’s credit or debit card was last used in a motel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the outlet reported.