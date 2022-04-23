Two missing hikers found shot dead in New Hampshire, police say

A married New Hampshire couple who went missing while hiking have been found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were discovered on Thursday night in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop in Concord’s Broken Ground Trails system, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said.

Their deaths have been ruled homicides by the medical examiner’s office. Authorities have not made any arrests.

The Reids left their apartment in Alton Woods at 2.22pm on Monday afternoon to go for a walk in the Broken Ground Trails in Concord, according to a release from New Hampshire attorney general John M. Formella.

Family and friends did not hear from them again, and alerted authorities.

Mr Formella has appealed residents and businesses in the area to check their video surveillance systems for any sign of the couple.

They have asked anyone with information about the crime to contact the Concord Police Department.

“In the meantime, residents of the area are encouraged to be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives,” the attorney general said.

Concord police can be reached at 603 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603 226-3100.