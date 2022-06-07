Police release e-fit of boy who vanished from school science fair 12 years ago

Oregon police have released a new age-processed photo of a young boy who disappeared over a decade ago from a school science fair as the search enters its 12th year.

The Multnomah County sheriff’s office released the photo on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman, who was seven at the time.

Horman was reported missing on 4 June 2010 after attending a science fair at Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon.

The case sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon’s history with local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searching for him for years. Yet, his whereabouts remain unknown after over a decade.

The photograph, which shows how the boy may look now, at 19, was produced by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“Kyron’s disappearance continues to have a profound impact on our community. We remain just as dedicated to this investigation as we did twelve years ago,” the release said.

“In collaboration with our Major Crimes Team partners, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, we are pursuing all investigative leads and will continue to do so until Kyron is located. This case remains open and active.”

The police say his and his family’s DNA is registered and being searched against the national DNA database. The boy’s dental records and X-rays have also been uploaded to the national missing and unidentified persons system.

At the time of his disappearance, Kyron was wearing a black T-shirt with “CSI” written in green letters and a hand-print graphic. He was described as having brown hair and blue eyes, with a distinctive V-shaped, strawberry-coloured birthmark on his forehead.

The boy’s stepmother Terri Horman, who took him to school that day, was scrutinised by the police but no charges were filed in the case due to a lack of leads. However, the mother of the boy, Desiree Young, held a press conference on Saturday and has been trying to keep the case alive.

In 2012, a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge referred to Ms Horman as a “prime suspect” in the case. She has since moved to California and remarried, and has for long denied any wrongdoing.

The sheriff’s office requested anyone with information about Kyle’s disappearance to call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 988-0560 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

There is a $50,000 reward available to anyone who may have information that helps solve the boy’s disappearance.