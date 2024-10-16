The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The desperate hunt for a missing Texas realtor and mom-of-four has now led investigators to search a landfill site close to her home, as details about a chilling phone call an hour before her disappearance have come to light.

Suzanne Clark Simpson, 51, has been missing for the last 10 days, after a neighbor allegedly heard screams and saw her in a physical altercation with her husband at their home in Olmos Park.

On Tuesday, Olmos Park Police Department said in a statement, shared by Simpson’s relative Barton Tinsley Simpson on Facebook, that investigators are now focusing the search on a landfill site near San Antonio.

The search began on Monday afternoon and resumed Tuesday with at least 25 officers from the San Antonio Police Department assisting, according to the chief of San Antonio Police Bill McManus on X.

“We feel confident there is a good chance of recovering Suzanne at that location,” Olmos Park Police said.

Simpson was last seen on Sunday 6 October.

She and her husband of 22 years, Brad Simpson, 53, had gone to a party at members club The Argyle club in Alamo Heights before returning to their home in Olmos Park.

According to the affidavit, seen by KSAT, a neighbor told police they had seen Simpson trying to get away from her husband and him trying to pull her down.

Investigators search landfill site in hunt to find missing mom ( San Antonio Police Chief )

The witness said it appeared Brad Simpson “was clearly attempting to keep Ms. Simpson from running away” and that the couple was later seen walking away from the house together, the affidavit alleges.

The neighbor told investigators that, shortly after, he heard two to three screams coming from a wooded area by his home.

The affidavit adds that an hour later, the neighbor saw Brad Simpson start his black GMC pickup truck and leave the house, returning one to two hours later.

Brad Simpson was arrested on October 9 on charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence and unlawful restraint and is being held on $2m bond. He is allegedly being uncooperative with police.

Brad Simpson (pictured) was arrested on Wednesday October 6 ( Bexar County Sheriff’s Office )

Simpson’s mom Barbara Clark revealed at a vigil on Sunday night that her daughter had called her just one hour before she disappeared and confided that her husband had physically abused her, reported The New York Post.

“She called me up and told me the things that Brad had done to her physically. I came up with an alternative plan for her that she would move in with me and have her little toddler go to the elementary school in my neighborhood,” she said.

Clark said that she was never able to see the plan through.

Simpson’s seen on surveillance footage leaving The Argyle Club in Alamo Heights ( Olmos Park Police Department )

She told KSAT that she no longer thinks her daughter is alive: “I don’t think she is. I have not heard from her. Suzanne, we love you. We need you. And we’re praying for you.”

Simpson’s phone is also missing.

With the search continuing, Tinsley Simpson said in the statement on social media that the family is “comforted by the fact that they might be close to determining what happened to Suzanne.”