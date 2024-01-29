Missing woman is found dead under pile of clothes in her car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a missing Oklahoma woman has been found under a pile of clothing in her own car.

Cassidy Ritchie, 39, was reported missing last week “after her family had not seen or heard from her in several days,” according to the Tulsa Police Department .

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Ms Ritchie’s car had also initially been missing, but was later “found with extensive off-road debris on it,” police said.

On Sunday, police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Her body was found in the backseat of the car underneath clothing.

Cassidy Ritchie (Provided by Tulsa Police Department )

Police previously said Ms Ritchie had been ‘involved in prior domestic violence incidents,’ and said foul play was suspected in her disappearance.

Lt. Brandon Watkins told Fox 23 that Ms Ritchie’s husband, Chris Morland — whom she married less than a month ago — was being investigated as a person of interest. Mr Morland was arrested last week in a case unrelated to his wife’s disappearance, and is currently in police custody.

“He’s obviously someone who could help us, but so far we’re not getting the answers we need,” Mr Watkins said.

Mr Morland — who is expected to face first-degree murder charges — is believed to have been charged with domestic violence in other states, Mr Watkins told KJRH . “There were a lot of red flags that started popping up almost immediately,” he said.

Ms Ritchie’s family last saw her on Jan. 20.

Her brother, Kyle Ritchie, told KJRH that Mr Morland was “a whole different person after the marriage.”

“She was so happy on her wedding day,” he said. “I don’t know if she was just too scared, too scared to say anything.”