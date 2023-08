Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An investigation has been launched after an American woman went missing while staying at a resort in Mexico.

Officials say that Nekendra Karen Kingston was a guest at the Barcelo Hotel in Playa del Carmen, reported ABC News.

Ms Kingston, 49, has not been heard from since 9 August, and her family filed a complaint on 19 August.