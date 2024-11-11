The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been arrested after allegedly being paid $50,000 to murder a Minnesota missionary – with the plot alleged to have been masterminded by his wife.

Beau Shroyer, 44, from Detroit Lakes, was killed in an “act of violence while serving Jesus” in the southern African nation of Angola, according to a statement from the Lakes Area Vineyard Church.

His wife, Jackie Shroyer, 44, was arrested in connection with the dad-of-five’s death four days after police uncovered his body in the city of Lubango on October 25.

The two other suspects, including the couple’s 24-year-old security guard and a 23-year-old accomplice who goes by the nickname “Vin Diesel,” were arrested for allegedly carrying out a hit on the missionary, according to Angola’s Criminal Investigation Services via a report in the Angola Press Agency.

One other suspect remains on the run, authorities said.

The suspects allegedly called Shroyer after they pretended their rented vehicle had broken down in a remote area. The victim was then stabbed to death at the scene, according to Angolan authorities.

Shroyer’s wife, Jackie, is believed to be the “mastermind” behind the alleged hit, according to the report which was translated from Portuguese.

Beau Shroyer, 44, who was killed while serving in Lubango, Angola ( Screenshot/YouTube/Country Faith Church )

Three days before the crime, the woman was said to have gone on a recce with one of the men to uncover a remote area to lure the victim.

The murder weapon – allegedly a US-made knife, the getaway vehicle and 4.5 million kwanzas ($4,900) were found at the scene.

Jackie Shroyer allegedly offered the men a combined sum of $50,000 to carry out the murder, according to Superintendent Manuel Halaiwa of the CIS.

Police said they had strong suspicions “of a romantic relationship” between the wife and the security guard she allegedly hired to murder her husband.

Authorities believe Shroyer’s mission in Angola was set to end, after the family moved to the nation in 2021 through the North Carolina-based organization, SIM.

The former pastor and police officer aimed to teach residents about Christianity and God’s love in a “remote bush village,” according to a statement from the Lakes Area Vineyard Church.

The church’s lead pastor Troy Easton also released a statement that Jackie Shroyer had been taken into custody in connection with his death.

“I’m so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news,” Easton said on X. “What I can tell you is that the Shroyer children are well cared for.”

SIM said in a statement that it was “grateful to Angolan law enforcement for their diligence in investigating this matter and encourages patience and respect for all involved as the legal process unfolds”.

The American embassy continues to monitor the situation, the SIC said.

The Independent has contacted the SIC and the US embassy in Angola for more details.