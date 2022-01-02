Three dead after shooting breaks out at New Year’s party minutes before midnight

Three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in Gulfport city in Mississippi.

Gulfport police officials said that the shooting followed an altercation at the outdoor party just a few minutes before the end of 2021.

At a news conference on Saturday, Gulfport police chief Chris Ryle said: “When there is a party where alcohol, drugs, and assault rifles are present, it is a recipe for disaster. Once again this was proven factual.”

The deceased have been identified as Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St Louis.

Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer told reporters that the three people were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Of the four injured, one person is in a critical condition.

Officials said preliminary investigation has revealed that a large crowd had gathered at the party. Following a physical altercation, at least 50 rounds were fired by multiple guns, Mr Ryle estimated, according to CNN.

The police said many partygoers fled once they reached the scene. No arrests have been made yet, reported USA Today.

Mr Ryle urged people to come forward with information about the incident. “Somebody out there last night saw something with that many people,” he said at the news conference. “When an assault rifle comes out, somebody knows who they are and we need them to come forward.”

He added that even the injured had refused to speak to officers and provide information about the incident. “I understand their mentality. They don’t want to be seen as snitches in public. But we have a phone line they are more than welcome to call.”