Mayor arrested for allegedly hitting teenager in argument about dirt bike
The mayor was released on a $3,000 bond following incident
Related video: Teacher arrested for slapping eight-year-old student who spat on him
A Mississippi mayor was arrested for allegedly hitting a teenager during an argument about a dirt bike.
Mayor Chris Lindley of Booneville, Mississippi, was arrested on Tuesday over the alleged assault, which reportedly occurred earlier in April.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar told WLBT that Mr Lindley was booked on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault of a minor. He was allowed release on a $3,000 bond.
The sheriff todl the station that a justice court judge had signed off on a warrant for the mayor's arrest.
The police report documenting the arrest claims that a teenage boy rode his dirt bike to a football practice at a park on 11 April. He then let a friend ride the bike along the park's fence line.
When the bike was parked, the mayor allegedly approached the boys and put "his phone in everyone's face" while asking who owned the bike.
The teen said it was his and that he would move it, but said the mayor then pushed him over.
The report claims that the mayor then jumped on the bike but fell over. After falling over, the mayor got up and allegedly hit the teen in the back of the head three times.
He then reportedly told the teen that the police were on the way before walking away.
A sheriff's deputy showed up to the scene and said that Mr Lindley did call the police about the dirt bike, but tried to call them off before they arrived.
A prosecutor and two justice court judges have reportedly recused themselves from the investigation.
If the case goes to trial, Mr Tolar said the legal process would likely be drawn out due to the need for a new prosecutor and judge to be chosen.
He said that in similar situations judges and prosecutors from other jurisdictions are often called in to work the case.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.