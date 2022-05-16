Mississippi woman, 20, charged with capital murder after death of her infant daughter

A 20-year-old Mississippi woman has been charged with capital murder after her eight-week-old daughter died over the weekend.

Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, of Pearl, was arrested last week after police received several 911 calls on 12 May “saying a woman had repeatedly and forcibly thrown a baby on the roadway at 775 N. Bierdeman Rd,” according to a release from the Pearl Police Department. “When officers arrived they found another woman holding a severely injured child.”

The baby was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Mississippi in Jackson, where she was initially listed in critical condition but passed away on Saturday afternoon, police said. The infant was named as Khalysie Lashay Jolley.

Ms Jolley tried to escape into the woods but was quickly taken into custody on Thursday, and charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. The charges were upgraded to capital murder and felony child abuse after the baby’s death.

She is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in Pearl Municipal Court.

Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott told the Clarion Ledger that the officers involved have been unable to sleep since the incident, which he described as “very deliberate and intentional” – adding that Jolley “showed no remorse”.