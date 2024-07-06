Manhunt underway for two suspected killers who escaped from Mississippi prison

Support truly

A manhunt is underway to track down two suspected killers who have escaped from a jail in southwestern Mississippi.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, broke out of the Claiborne County Detention Center around 2.20am local time on Friday, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Department.

Footage from the facility shows the men crawling into the ceiling of the jail, the sheriff’s department said.

From there, the pair managed to find a means of escape to the jail’s exterior.

Johnson reportedly injured his right leg during the escape, which may have given him a limp, authorities said.

Both men are currently awaiting trial for separate murder chargers in separate counties.

The sheriff's department warned that they “are considered to be dangerous” and urged “all citizens to take necessary precautions”.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, left, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, right, broke out of a jail in Claiborne County, Mississippi on June 6. Both escapees were being held on murder charges from separate counties ( Claiborne County Detention Center )

Collins is charged with murder in Copiah County for the October killing of his 46-year-old cousin, James Collins. Copiah County is approximately 40 miles west of Claiborne County.

Johnson is charged with both murder and aggravated assault in Jefferson County after he allegedly killed one person and injured two others. His trial is set to begin on October 15. Jefferson County is directly south of Claiborne County.

The Claiborne County Detention Center is located in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is approximately 60 miles southwest of Jackson.