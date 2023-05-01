Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teen arrested for killing two and wounding four others in shooting at after-prom party in Mississippi

Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teens and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Via AP news wire
Monday 01 May 2023 16:18
2 killed, 4 hurt in house party shooting

Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teens and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian is charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release that police identified Mr Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements.

Bay St. Louis is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of Gulfport.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told The Associated Press that two teens had died, but said Sunday morning he was not yet prepared to release their identities.

Recommended

Mr Brand was arrested at his home in neighboring Pass Christian and taken to jail, Schwartz said. Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio denied Mr Brand bail. It's unclear if Mr Brand has a lawyer to speak for him.

Cameron Everest Brand is facing charges for a house party shooting in Mississippi

(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

Mr Brand reportedly had multiple previous arrests in 2022, including on charges of domestic violence and carrying a concealed weapon.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old died of their injuries at a hospital in New Orleans.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend nearby Hancock High School.

Police are pictured at the scene of the after-prom party shooting

(Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP)

The shootings happened at a house on a sparsely populated road less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in