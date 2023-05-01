Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teens and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian is charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release that police identified Mr Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements.

Bay St. Louis is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of Gulfport.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told The Associated Press that two teens had died, but said Sunday morning he was not yet prepared to release their identities.

Mr Brand was arrested at his home in neighboring Pass Christian and taken to jail, Schwartz said. Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio denied Mr Brand bail. It's unclear if Mr Brand has a lawyer to speak for him.

Cameron Everest Brand is facing charges for a house party shooting in Mississippi (Bay St. Louis Police Department)

Mr Brand reportedly had multiple previous arrests in 2022, including on charges of domestic violence and carrying a concealed weapon.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old died of their injuries at a hospital in New Orleans.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend nearby Hancock High School.

Police are pictured at the scene of the after-prom party shooting (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP)

The shootings happened at a house on a sparsely populated road less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.