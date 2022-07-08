Jump to content
Missouri police are searching for an armed man who reportedly entered a hospital

No deaths or injuries have been reported at this time

Graig Graziosi
Friday 08 July 2022 17:22
<p>Western Missouri Medical Centre in Warrensburg, Missouri. Hospital officials said an armed individual entered the facilities, which prompted an investigation by local police. </p>

Western Missouri Medical Centre in Warrensburg, Missouri. Hospital officials said an armed individual entered the facilities, which prompted an investigation by local police.

(Western Missouri Medical Centre via Google Maps)

An armed man has reportedly entered a hospital in Warrensburg, Missouri, prompting a response from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to law enforcement, no shots and no injuries have been reported.

The first two floors of the hospital have been cleared while officers continue to search.

According to Fox 4, multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and assisting in an evacuation of the hospital.

The incident has prompted city leaders to shut down some public facilities until an all-clear is received. The city's Parks and Recreation department said it was shutting down the city's community centre and a the Nassif Aquatic Centre until the situation is resolved.

The hospital shared a warning on its Facebook page that an active shooter was on site.

“Police on site, and staff and patients being evacuated now. This is not a drill. Active shooter at Western Missouri Medical Center main hospital building,” Western Missouri Medical Centre wrote on the page.

