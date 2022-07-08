Missouri police are searching for an armed man who reportedly entered a hospital
No deaths or injuries have been reported at this time
An armed man has reportedly entered a hospital in Warrensburg, Missouri, prompting a response from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to law enforcement, no shots and no injuries have been reported.
The first two floors of the hospital have been cleared while officers continue to search.
According to Fox 4, multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and assisting in an evacuation of the hospital.
The incident has prompted city leaders to shut down some public facilities until an all-clear is received. The city's Parks and Recreation department said it was shutting down the city's community centre and a the Nassif Aquatic Centre until the situation is resolved.
The hospital shared a warning on its Facebook page that an active shooter was on site.
“Police on site, and staff and patients being evacuated now. This is not a drill. Active shooter at Western Missouri Medical Center main hospital building,” Western Missouri Medical Centre wrote on the page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.