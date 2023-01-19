Manhunt underway after five men escape from jail in stolen car

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A manhunt is underway after five men escaped from a Missouri jail in a stolen car.

The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that the on Tuesday 17 January at around 7pm the five inmates at the St Francois County Detention Center entered a “secured cell”.

“From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force. The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground,” police said. “The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags. All inmates left in the stolen vehicle and were last seen on camera traveling in a southerly direction.”

The Sheriff’s office said that the inmates had removed their orange prisoners clothing and were instead wearing “white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts,” with one of them wearing a black t-shirt.

All of the fugitives were being held on felony charges and three of them – LuJuan Tucker, 37, Aaron Sebastian, 30, and Kelly McSean, 52 – “AKA: Larry Bemboom” – are sex offenders, the office added.

Tucker was the inmate seen in a black t-shirt during the escape.

The three known sex offenders were “being held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center” while Dakota Pace, 26, and Michael Wilkins, 40, “were being held on felony warrants”.

