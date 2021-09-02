Inmate in Missouri swaps identity with ‘similar-looking’ inmate, walks out of jail

The Randolph County sheriff department in Missouri has begun a search operation after a prison inmate used another inmate's identity to escape.

Ellen Renay Goble, 24, who was held on five charges, including burglary, impersonated a fellow inmate to orchestrate her escape from the prison on Saturday, ABC 17 reported.

The confusion began when Ms Goble was moved to a different cell so that hers could be cleaned. According to sheriff Aaron Wilson, the woman meant to be released was called in, but Ms Goble showed up in her place.

She was aware of the other inmate’s personal details and signed her name during the time of the "accidental release." Prison authorities were unaware of her escape till they were informed by other inmates.

“If you put the two pictures together you wouldn’t be able to tell a difference, but it’s still inexcusable,” Mr Wilson told KOMU TV, adding that the “newer” employees couldn’t spot the differences between the two women, especially since they share a similar height, weight, and eye colour.

“Our jail is very secure. This was an isolated incident and we have taken every security precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again," the sheriff added.

A task force has been assembled to find Ms Goble, who is a resident of the same County. The sheriff’s office has also launched an internal investigation and is likely to revamp security measures along with a review of policies.

