A maintenance worker named a “person of interest” in the disappearance of Florida teenager Miya Marcano was found dead on Monday.

The body of Armando Manuel Caballero was discovered shortly after police issued an arrest warrant for burglary, as he had accessed the apartment of the missing 19-year-old.

Caballero, whose romantic interest in Ms Marcano was “repeatedly rebuffed”, used a master key to enter her apartment shortly before she was last seen alive on Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told The Orlando Sentinel.

“Miya is still missing… We are still doing everything possible we can to find her,” Mr Mina told reporters at an afternoon press conference.

"Her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play," he added.

Ms Marcano was last seen about 5 pm Friday at her Orlando apartment complex, where Cabellero was a maintenance worker. Cabellero used a maintenance key fob to enter her apartment about 30 minutes earlier, police said

His body was found at his home in a Longwood apartment complex about 20 miles northwest of Ms Marcano’s apartment. Police said it appeared that he took his own life, and that he had been dead for “quite some time”.

Police said they suspect foul play in the disappearance of Ms Marcano, who also worked at the Arden Villas apartments on University Boulevard.

A post on the Arden Villas Facebook page said Ms Marcano, who was one of their office staff members, was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans and black hoodie.

Missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano wearing the red t-shirt she was last seen alive in (Facebook @Arden Villas)

Her father, Marlon Marconi, wrote on Instagram that her whole family was looking and would not stop until finding her and bringing her home.

“Mimi, my heart is aching. I haven’t slept or eaten in days. Where are you baby???” Mr Marconi wrote.

“I’m slowly losing my mind over here. Never have we ever gone so long without even a text message to each other. If your’re able to read this message, please know that your Daddy and the entire world loves you. Please don’t lose faith. We will find you.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.