Police in Colorado have accused a former MMA fighter who worked to combat gun violence of murder after he allegedly shot a man in the head in front of the horrified attendees of a child's birthday party.

On Saturday, Lumumba Sayers, 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony menacing charges related to the alleged shooting in Commerce City, Colorado.

The shooting took place at Pioneer Park during a child's pool party, according to an arrest affidavit cited by 9News. Witnesses cited in the filing say they watched Sayers "walk up and shoot the victim in the head at close range."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering three gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Sayers' son was killed approximately one year ago by a friend of Malcolm Watson, the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed on Saturday.

The arrest affidavit notes that connection as a possible motive in the shooting.

“Witnesses had stated the [shooter’s son] had been murdered about a year ago by a friend of the deceased ... and this murder was probably in retaliation or revenge,” the affidavit says.

Lumumba Sayers Jr, Sayers' son, was also an MMA fighter and an anti-gun activist like his father. He and another man were killed in a quadruple shooting on August 19, 2023, according to Denver 7 News.

The suspect in that case, Tyrell Braxton, was arrested and charged with murder. His murder case has since been dismissed, according to court documents. Braxton is still facing a charge of illegal possession of ammunition in federal court related to the shooting.

Witnesses told police that Sayers allegedly tried to shoot Watson again with a second gun, but it jammed. They also said he allegedly took keys from Watson's body and tried to plant a gun on his person.

Watson's sister told 9News, a local broadcaster, that the birthday party was for Watson's five-year-old son. She said her brother was innocent and had nothing to do with the killing of Sayers' son.

She described her brother as a loving sibling and a man who wanted to be a great father.

Sayers had previously worked to counteract gun violence. In 2021, he opened a gym in Aurora to serve as a safe space for children.

He told 9News at the time that he wanted to space to serve as a place where young people could settle their differences in a safe and constructive environment rather than turning to violence.

Watson's sister noted Sayers' activist work while speaking to 9News.

"How are you an activist, murdering innocent people," she said.

Topass McBride, the owner of Rediscovery Through Wellness in Aurora who knows Sayers, told Denver 7 News that the father was "still in a dark place" regarding his son's death.

"When a person goes through something like this, they need ongoing support the grief process, the mourning does not go away," McBride said. "People have their own lives, and so people begin to move back to their own sense of normalcy, which didn't necessarily happen with Lumumba."

She said she and other community leaders planned to put together a trauma response event for those affected by the shooting.

Sayers' first court appearance is scheduled for August 15. He is currently being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.